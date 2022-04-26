2 adults found dead in Vegas flood-control tunnel after fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two adults were found in an underground flood-control tunnel in Las Vegas after firefighters put out a fire of unknown origin. Clark County Fire Department officials said crews of firefighters who entered the tunnel to put out the fire and search for the victims Monday were hindered by the tunnel’s narrow and low dimensions. Officials said the bodies of a man and a woman and “multiple cats” were found. A third person had told responding firefighters that other people might be inside the tunnel.