Steelers re-sign safety Terrell Edmunds to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal. The deal will pay Edmunds $2.5 million. Pittsburgh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games. The signing actually saved the Steelers more than $4 million based on what the value of Edmunds’ option would have been had they picked it up.