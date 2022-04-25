San Jose Police looking for suspect who kidnapped three-month-old

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Officers say they are searching for a man that kidnapped a three-month-old baby at around 1:03 p.m. Monday.

The family told police a man entered their residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street.

The baby is named Brandon Cuellar. He is wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

The family said they do not recognize the suspect.

San Jose Police say the man is a dark completed Hispanic wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, grey shoes with white trim a grey basketball hat and has short hair.