Perdue hugs Trump as he runs to right in Georgia GOP primary

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is building his campaign around Donald Trump and veering to the right as he tries to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a May 24 GOP primary. Perdue is trying to stitch together a coalition of Republican malcontents, emphasizing debunked election fraud claims. Critics says that’s a change from the millionaire in a denim jacket who won a Senate seat in 2014. One example of Perdue’s path is his embrace of the group VoterGA, which has been protesting Georgia’s election systems for years. Perdue also supports a vote on a white-majority neighborhood seceding from Atlanta.