Man wounded in lounge shoot-out pleads not guilty to murder

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 44-year-old man who was wounded during a shooting that killed a man and injured at least 12 others at a lounge a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip has been indicted on murder and multiple attempted murder charges. Lee Frank Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday to charges also including owning a gun despite being prohibited as a prior felon. His next court date is June 29. Wilson remains jailed without bail as the only alleged shooter arrested since the early Feb. 26 gunfire. A grand jury was told that perhaps five people opened fire during at a private weekend party at a hookah lounge. Police have said additional arrests are expected.