Lebanon buries dead in migrant boat sinking that killed 7

By FADIL TAWIL

Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Funerals have been held across northern Lebanon for seven people killed when a tiny boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore. The vessel was carrying nearly 60 people — many times its capacity — when the disaster occurred on Saturday night. The navy rescued 47 people and some are still missing. The tragedy was the latest in a growing trend involving mostly Lebanese and Syrians trying to travel to Europe from Lebanon in search of better lives. Among those laid to rest on Monday were Sarah Ahmed Talib and her four-year-old daughter.