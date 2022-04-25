Family of pregnant woman found shot to death are desperate for answers

By Daniela Hurtado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston family is demanding answers after their pregnant loved one was shot to death in her car on Willowbend Boulevard two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the family of 27-year-old Amber Butler spoke for the first time following the news of her death.

“We don’t know who anyone could have done this to her. That’s why it was pretty shocking. It was also shocking because we didn’t know where she was going. That’s like not usually her,” said Amber’s younger sister, Ashanti Benjamin.

At the time of her death, Butler was nine months pregnant. Her baby shower was planned the day after she was found murdered.

Her family says she was scheduled to be induced just days after her death. Butler’s family is desperate for answers as they seek justice for her and her unborn baby boy, who would have been named Butler.

“It hurts a little worse because the baby was involved because we knew how excited she was for her baby,” said Benjamin. “It’s kind of shocking. She was pregnant. Who would do that to a pregnant person?”

At about 6:55 a.m. on April 8, Butler was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of her white car.

Records from the medical examiner’s office confirm Butler died from a gunshot wound to the head.

“We laid our sister to rest, but I don’t think we’ll be fully laying her to rest until we know what the situation is and why it happened,” said Benjamin. “Where was she going? Why was she there? Why did the situation turn into this? That’s all I want to know.”

Detectives are in the thick of their investigation into Butler’s death. They are reviewing surveillance videos and trying to find any leads into who may have done this.

Benjamin and her family want justice for the 27-year-old and her baby.

“I would just like them to turn themselves in and give us some type of explanation as to why you would do that to her,” said Benjamin. “I pray for you guys to share any type of information anyone has. Because it’s a heartache on a lot of people.”

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

