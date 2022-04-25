Clemson coach adds Donlon, Dixon to men’s basketball staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has hired Billy Donlon as associate head coach and Sean Dixon as assistant for men’s basketball. Tigers coach Brad Brownell announced the hirings on Monday. Both received two-year contracts. Donlon will earn $450,000 per year and Dixon $285,000. The deals were approved by a committee of the school’s board of trustees. Donlon had worked on Brownell’s staffs at UNC Wilmington and Wright State. He had most recently been head coach at Missouri Kansas City. Dixon spent the last four season at Middle Tennessee. Clemson went 17-16 a year ago.