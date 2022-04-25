California child, 3 others injured when family dogs attack

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — A 1-year-old Southern California girl and three family members were injured in an attack by two family dogs that forced the child’s mother to stab one of the pit bulls to death. The attack occurred late Sunday in the Los Angeles County community of Pico Rivera. The girl’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, told local TV stations she heard screaming, went into the kitchen and found her two daughters and son struggling with the dogs. One dog was latched onto a leg of granddaughter Ruby so she got her hands into its jaws and opened them up. The second dog attacked Ruby and her mother, Jamie Morales, stabbed it. The grandmother says Ruby underwent surgery.