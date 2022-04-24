Women protest in Mexico City over killings, disappearances

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of women are protesting in Mexico City following the horrifying death of an 18-year-old in the northern city of Monterrey. Sunday’s march, unlike many previous women’s rights demonstrations, was largely peaceful. The demonstrators did not spray-paint slogans on the Angel, a tall monumental shaft commemorating the country’s independence. Instead, they taped small missing posters on it, each one describing the disappearance of a woman. Many depicted Debanhi Escobar, whose body was found late Thursday in a cistern at a motel almost two weeks after she went missing. The case shocked Mexico, because the young woman was left on the side of a highway, purportedly after a taxi driver tried to fondle her.