White Sox put Eloy Jiménez on 10-day IL; likely out longer

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day inured list with a right hamstring strain. The injury is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks. He is scheduled to have an extensive exam Monday in Chicago, with an update provided Tuesday when the White Sox open a seven-game homestand. Jiménez is hitting .222 with a home run and seven RBIs in 11 games this season. A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited him to 55 games last season.