Santa Cruz couple faces hate crime charges after dog fight

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) A couple in Sana Cruz was arrested on Saturday after verbally and physically assaulting a gay couple along Blackburn Street.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. when two men were walking their dog and crossed path with a man and a woman who were also were walking their pet. The dogs suddenly began barking and fighting and things then escalated between the pet owners, according to police.

The suspect is accused of yelling homophobic epithets at the gay couple and assaulted one of them.

His girlfriend is also accused of "aiding in the assault," according to police. The victim sustained minor injuries.

An arrest was made after the victims identified the couple and both face hate crime charges.

Police in Santa Cruz say they denounce hate crimes and encourage people to report these types of incidents to police.