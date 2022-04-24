Polish coal miner’s body found; search continues for missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say the death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to six after a miner was brought to the surface and pronounced dead. The miner is among 10 who went missing after an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine on Saturday. Six miners remain missing and rescuers said they have found three others without saying Sunday if they were dead or alive. Five workers died and seven went missing after repeated methane blasts that started Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine. The search for those missing was suspended Friday after new explosions late Thursday injured 10 rescue workers.