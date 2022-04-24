Nicaragua says it is closing OAS offices, expelling staff

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government says it is closing the Nicaragua offices of the Organization of the American States and expelling the staff. Sunday’s announcement comes after the government of President Daniel Ortega suffered the humilliating criticism of his country’s own ambassador to the OAS. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election. The OAS General Assembly has voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”