Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is commemorating the 107th anniversary of the start of what he calls “the Armenian genocide.” He’s issued a statement in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who, he says, “were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.” The statement doesn’t reference the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Biden has called a genocide. Yet Biden is using Sunday’s anniversary to lay down a set of principles for foreign policy as the U.S. and its allies arm Ukrainians and impose sanctions on Russia. Biden says the U.S. will “recommit ourselves to speaking out and stopping atrocities that leave lasting scars on the world.”