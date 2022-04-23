Tottenham held 0-0 by Brentford to dent top-4 chances in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham failed to put a shot on target for the second straight game in drawing with Brentford 0-0 to dent hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League. After Arsenal moved into fourth by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kickoff, Spurs fluffed their lines with a sub-par performance in west London and again looked devoid of all attacking creativity. It could have been even worse with Ivan Toney denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford almost made it four wins in a row. Tottenham is fifth, two points behind Arsenal and four clear of sixth-placed Manchester United.