Torrence takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel in Baytown NHRA finale

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday at the final NHRA SpringNationals, moving past Brittany Force at Houston Raceway Park. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility. Torrence had a 3.693-second run at 323.66 mph for his first No. 1 of the season and 32nd overall. The Texan has won the last four season titles. Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Camrie Caruso was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Karen Stoffer led the Pro Stock Motorcycle ladder.