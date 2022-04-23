Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros have lost four in a row. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.