Oil facility damaged during clashes in western Libyan town

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The state-run oil company says clashes between government-allied militias in western Libya caused damage to a sprawling oil facility. It’s the latest blow to the energy sector in the chaos-stricken Mediterranean nation. The fighting erupted Friday in the coastal town of Zawiya between two rival militias allied with the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which is based in the capital of Tripoli. The National Oil Corp. said the fighting damaged at least 29 sites, including storage tanks, at the Zawiya refinery complex. It said assessment was still ongoing to determine the extent of the damage. The National Commission for Human Rights, a local group, said it condemned the clashes.