Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says militants in Afghanistan have fired heavy weapons across the border into a military outpost overnight, killing three personnel. It was the latest violence to rattle the volatile region. A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan’s rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the Saturday statement said. There was no immediate way to independently confirm details of the attack. It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.