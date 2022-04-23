Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

By ABIGAIL SNYDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2. Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist. Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, and Thomas Greiss made 23 saves.