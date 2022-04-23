Skip to Content
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in pole position to win reelection Sunday in France’s presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. All recent opinion polls converge toward a victory for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist, yet the margin over his nationalist rival appears uncertain. France’s April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what voters who backed those losing candidates decide to do on Sunday.

