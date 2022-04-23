Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria police and officials say that more than 50 people have been killed and many wounded in southeast Nigeria in an explosion that rocked an illegal oil refinery. The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper. The fire is reported to have spread to nearby houses. Declan Emelumba, Imo State Commissioner for Information, said the fire broke out on Friday night and quickly spread to two fuel storage areas located at the crude oil refinery causing the complex to be “engulfed by fire which spread rapidly” within the area. He said the immediate cause of the explosion and the extent of the deaths, injuries and damage are being investigated.