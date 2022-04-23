4 people from missing tour boat in Japan found

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Coast Guard says rescue helicopters have found four of the 26 people on a tour boat missing since the day before. The four people were found near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula, but the coast guard said Sunday it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive. The boat carrying 24 passengers and two crew members had gone missing after sending a distress call about 18 hours earlier on Saturday, saying it took on water and was sinking.