Vatican clears aide to John Paul II of negligence claims

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A Vatican investigation into allegations that St. John Paul II’s longtime top aide was negligent in handling sex abuse claims in his native Poland has cleared him of wrongdoing. The Vatican embassy in Poland said Friday the investigation conducted by a Holy See envoy determined that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz’s actions were “correct, and therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further.” The Vatican sent the envoy to Poland last year to gather evidence and documentation into allegations of negligence while Dziwisz was archbishop of Krakow, Poland, during 2005-2016. The investigation didn’t consider Dziwisz’s tenure while he was at the Vatican and the private secretary to John Paul, who was pope from 1978-2005.