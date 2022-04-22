US Sen. Cruz joins Laxalt in campaign stops around Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Nevada Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt made campaign stops in northern Nevada on Thursday ahead of a planned rally in suburban Las Vegas. Laxalt’s campaign says the prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump will talk about energy and affordability issues, and the stakes of the Senate race, during a Friday afternoon event in Henderson. Laxalt characterizes his bid to unseat Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as an effort to flip the Senate majority to Republican. Laxalt and Cruz made stops Thursday in Gardnerville, Fallon and Sparks, where Laxalt criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security. Both Laxalt and Cortez Masto once served as Nevada state attorney general.