The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Epic business failures — the Edsel, Quibi, New Coke — have some new company. CNN’s parent company ordered the CNN+ streaming service shut down before it had even completed a month of operation. It’s a spectacular failure, with the idea of a paid streaming service for news questionable and unproven to begin with, and it was also a victim of a corporate leadership change. The service started last month only weeks before a new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery took over, one that had nothing to do with the idea’s development and quickly made clear they thought it was wrong-headed.