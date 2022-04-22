Slovenia to hold election amid divisions over populist path

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — When he visited Ukraine last month with two other European leaders, Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia hoped to show solidarity with the war-stricken nation and to attract support at home ahead of what is expected to be a close parliamentary election. The election set for Sunday is taking place amid heightened political divisions in Slovenia. Observers say the vote will determine whether the small Alpine nation of 2 million people slides further into right-wing populism under Jansa or returns to its traditionally moderate balance. Recent opinion surveys showed Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party edging out a victory over a newly formed liberal-green party. However, no single party appears likely to secure enough votes to form a government on its own.