Paul, Ayton help Booker-less Suns beat Pelicans 114-111

By PETER FINNEY JR.

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series. Deandre Ayton added 28 points and 17 rebounds to help the top-seeded Suns take a 2-1 series lead. Paul scored 15 of Phoenix’s first 23 points of the final quarter. He also had 14 assists. Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday night after scoring 31 first-half points in a 125-114 home loss. Mikal Bridges had 17 points for the Suns. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 points. CJ McCollum had 30. Game 4 is Sunday night in New Orleans.