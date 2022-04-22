Man convicted of killing German ex-leader’s son found dead

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of killing the son of former German President Richard von Weizsaecker in 2019 has been found dead at the psychiatric facility where he was sent. The German man was convicted of murder and attempted murder in July 2020 and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment. Berlin prosecutors said Friday he was found dead on April 18 in his hospital room at the psychiatric unit. There was no detail on the cause of death, but they said there was no indication that anyone else was involved. Fritz von Weizsaecker, a doctor, was stabbed to death in November 2019 while delivering a lecture on liver disease at a clinic in Berlin. An off-duty police officer who tried to stop the attack was seriously injured.