Juvenile arrested after firing at police with fake gun near Aromas

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested after firing what appeared to be a handgun at police on Friday.

Officers said they received a call around 3:32 p.m. of a juvenile on his bike throwing rocks at people in the car.

When deputies arrived the juvenile had barricaded themselves in their trailer located at the Monterey RV Park on 1400 Highway 101

The young male then shot his neighbor in the foot.

The juvenile proceeded to shoot at deputies several times with a fake gun.

He threw the fake gun out the window and spoke with the officers, according to police.

Police said he was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

Deputies said the juvenile was on probation and they have responded to this location in the past.