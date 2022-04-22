Iconic Gilroy Garlic festival canceled for foreseeable future

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Gilroy Garlic Festival will be canceled in 2022 and perhaps for the foreseeable future, organizers announced.

Since 1979 the popular event has been a staple for the community.

Due to lingering uncertainties created by the pandemic, added with "prohibitive insurance requirements" by the City of Gilroy the festival's board decided a large gathering in Christmas Hill Park with a few smaller events was a suitable replacement.

Obviously, we are left frustrated and disappointed. Our world-renowned festival has helped showcase Gilroy and the South County for 42 years while raising many millions of dollars for local charities. The festival is part of our heritage. Now we must ensure that it is part of our future. While it will never be the massive event of the past, a more intimate, local festival can still allow us to celebrate the community, garlic, and all it inspires. Gilroy Garlic Festival Board

The board has planned other events like the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s 2nd annual Garlic Golf Classic which will be held on June 24 at the Gilroy Golf Course.

A concert with KRTY at Clos La Chance Winery is also scheduled for Jul 13.

There has not been a full Gilroy Garlic Festival since the 2019 mass shooting where Santino William Legan entered the festival grounds by cutting through a fence to avoid metal detectors, where he killed three people and injured 17 others before killing himself.

The festival was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and was a drive-thru event in 2021.