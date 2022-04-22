Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks has been delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while officers and K-9 units investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger. The package was safely removed from the area after the police bomb squad found it was not explosive. The game began with the Heat leading the best-of-seven series 2-0. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.