Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. Kenyatta said “Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country.”