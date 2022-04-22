Ex-student blames lax security at Alabama college for rape

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama college student claims lax campus security allowed a male student to enter her dormitory and sexually assault her. The woman has filed a federal lawsuit in Mobile against the private Catholic school, Spring Hill College, and campus officials. The alleged assault occurred in March 2021, and a former male student is awaiting trial on rape and other charges. The woman’s lawsuit describes a campus security environment that includes college police officers drinking with underage students, nonfunctioning campus lights and door locks that don’t work. A statement from Spring Hill College says it’s committed to student safety and has programs to prevent sexual assault.