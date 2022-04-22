CSU Monterey Bay clears invasive species for Earth Day

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CSU Monterey Bay had 30 people behind the campus library cleaning out invasive species for Earth Day.

Volunteers were out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to remove California french broom and ice plant.

These plants don't sustain life and take water away from the soil.

"For everyone out there, if there is anything you can do today, on your earth day or even every day -- be more sustainable, be more mindful," Melissa Spandri, a CSUMB student said. "Of course, I'm sure everyone's already heard like don't use plastics, really be mindful of every aspect of your life. Take into consideration that these are our future generations really wanting to make an impact and do the right thing and I think it's about time."

CSUMB plans to get rid of all invasive plant species on campus by 2030 and replace them with 2030 oak woodlands, according to Spandri.