Black Kansas City sergeant sues police after traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Black Kansas City sergeant is suing the police department after he was stopped by two colleagues, who he says later conspired to accuse him of misconduct. Herb Robinson says in a lawsuit the two officers racially profiled him when they stopped him in 2021. The Kansas City Star reports Robinson, a 30-year veteran of the police department, was driving an unmarked car but wearing his police uniform when he was stopped. He alleges the officers yelled at him as they approached the car but eventually let him go. The police department does not comment on pending litigation.