Agency proposes more land options for Alaska Native veterans

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has proposed an expansion of lands available for selection by Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans who are entitled to allotments. Tom Heinlein, the acting state director for the land agency in Alaska, has recommended allowing eligible veterans to choose from among roughly 27 million acres. That’s up from about 1.2 million acres currently available. Concerns had been raised that some of the currently available lands were difficult to access or outside veterans’ cultural homelands. Heinlein says it will be up to the Interior Secretary to sign and issue an opening order for the selections. He called the matter a high priority for her.