Afghan IS group claims series of bombings targeting Shiites

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings that targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. The deadliest of Thursday’s blasts occurred inside a Shite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Hospital officials say at least 12 people were killed and dozens were hurt. In Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded near a boys school injuring two children in the capital’s predominately Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.