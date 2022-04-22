6 rebels, 1 soldier killed in Kashmir ahead of Modi’s visit

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer have been killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The fighting comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disputed region. Police say a gunfight broke out on the outskirts of southern Jammu city early Friday after police and soldiers spotted a group of militants in the garrison town of Sunjwan. Two militants and a paramilitary officer were killed, and at least two soldiers and two police officials were injured in the ensuing fighting. In a separate clash on Thursday, government forces killed four militants in northwestern Malwah village. Police said at least four soldiers and a policeman were also injured in the fighting.