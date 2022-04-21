Woman drops paternity lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, wants DNA test

By Andy Rose, CNN

The woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, asking the court to establish that he is her biological father, dropped the lawsuit Wednesday.

In her suit, Alexandra Davis claimed Jones paid her and her mother to keep his paternity confidential. Jones has not commented on the claim of paternity, but had argued in court that Davis did not have standing to sue.

The motion filed by Davis’ attorneys did not list a reason for withdrawing the lawsuit, which had been filed in Dallas County. Davis’ legal team did not respond to a request for comment from CNN on Thursday afternoon, but attorney Jay Gray told the Dallas Morning News Davis was not recanting her claim that Jones is her father.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” Gray told the newspaper. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

A spokesperson for Jones declined comment on the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Davis withdrew the suit “without prejudice,” meaning it would be possible for her to revive the civil claim.

According to the lawsuit, Jones met Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, when she was working at an American Airlines ticket counter at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The lawsuit said Jones denied paternity, but agreed to pay $375,000 to Davis’ mother and establish two trust funds for Davis.

Davis is 25, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was initially sealed, but in late March, Jones’ legal team withdrew its request for a hearing to discuss sealing the suit and in new filings added accusations that Jones was a victim of “attempted extortion.”

Jones’ attorneys alleged Davis offered to “make a deal” with Jones before filing the suit. The defense attorneys also alleged Jones and the Cowboys were “targets of multiple monetary extortion attempts.”

Andrew Bergman, an attorney for Davis, told CNN at the time that he challenged Jones to provide evidence of the allegations made against his client.

