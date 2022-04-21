UN court: Colombia infringed Nicaragua’s rights in Caribbean

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court has ruled that Colombia breached Nicaragua’s rights in waters of the Caribbean Sea. The majority ruling of the International Court of Justice on Thursday gave Nicaragua a victory in a lengthy legal battle, although it may not fully end the dispute between the two Latin American nations. Nicaragua filed the case in 2013, claiming that Colombia violated its sovereignty in the western Caribbean by hindering Nicaraguan fishing vessels and granting fishing permits for Colombian boats. In a 9-6 vote, the world court ruled that Colombia “must immediately cease the conduct.” Colombia had argued that its navy patrolled the area to fight drug trafficking and to protect a biosphere reserve.