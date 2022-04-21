Turkish opposition chief protests high prices, has power cut

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party says authorities cut off the power supply to his home after he refused to pay his electricity bills in protest of high household energy prices. Residential and business customers were hit with exorbitant utility bills after Turkish authorities sharply raised electricity tariffs on Jan. 1. The leader of the center-left Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, vowed earlier this year not to pay his electricity bills until the government withdrew the price increases. The government has introduced a set of measures to provide some relief, including readjusting the level under which higher tariffs kick in. Still, many households have struggled to keep up.