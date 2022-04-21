Tsitsipas advances after long rain delay in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with three-set win over Ilya Ivashka. The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Rain again delayed the match’s resumption on Thursday but the fifth-ranked Greek eventually finished off his 44th-ranked opponent. Tsitsipas will play in the third round against Grigor Dimitrov who rallied past Federico Coria in three sets in the only other singles match to finish on a rainy day in Barcelona.