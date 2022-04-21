Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:44 PM

Tornado warnings issued for Northern California

MGN

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tornado warnings have been issued for multiple areas east of Stockton.

Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, San Andreas, Valley Springs and Campo Seco are under a warning until 6 p.m.

Reports of strong rotations are appearing on the radar.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content