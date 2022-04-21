Tornado warnings issued for Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tornado warnings have been issued for multiple areas east of Stockton.

Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, San Andreas, Valley Springs and Campo Seco are under a warning until 6 p.m.

Reports of strong rotations are appearing on the radar.

Tornado warning continues for Valley Springs CA, Campo Seco until 6:00 PM PDT. Strong rotation still shown on radar. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1AvCqNz9tu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2022