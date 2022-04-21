Tkachuk scores 40th, Flames beat Stars to win Pacific title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal, Christopher Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 to win the Pacific Division title. The Flames won their division for the eighth time in franchise history but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, which is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening scored for the Stars, who lost all three games on their Western Canada trip as they fight for a wild-card playoff berth.