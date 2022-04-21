Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says two children in Kabul have been wounded by a roadside bomb. A police spokesman in the capital city said in a tweet Thursday that the explosive was placed in the median strip of a road in the western part of the city. Another explosion in the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan targeted a Shiite mosque, said an Afghan official. There were no immediate reports of casualties and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. It comes after explosions Tuesday targeting the educational institutions killed at least six children and wounded 17 others in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Kabul. Taliban officials said investigations continue.