Rights group urges Egypt to release critic’s autopsy report

CAIRO (AP) — A leading human rights group says Egyptian authorities should release the autopsy report and investigate the suspicious death of an economic researcher detained two months ago. In a statement released late on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said the autopsy analysis and photos of Ayman Hadhood’s body should be made public and reviewed by independent forensic experts to determine whether he was tortured in custody. Hadhoud, 48, was pronounced dead earlier this month after he was brought to the government-run Abbasiya Mental Health Hospital in Cairo. Authorities said he had been detained Feb. 6 for attempting to break into a private apartment.