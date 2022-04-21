Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:20 PM

Rangers’ Jon Gray headed to injured list with knee sprain

KION 2020

SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers will be without starting pitcher Jon Gray for at least one start after he suffered a left knee sprain, general manager Chris Young said. Gray will go on the injured list Friday and right-hander Glenn Otto is expected to be brought up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday night against Oakland in the opener of a three-game series. Spencer Howard was slated to start Friday but is being moved to Gray’s spot on Sunday. Gray was injured during his start on Tuesday night against Seattle. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content