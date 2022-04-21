Rangers’ Jon Gray headed to injured list with knee sprain

SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers will be without starting pitcher Jon Gray for at least one start after he suffered a left knee sprain, general manager Chris Young said. Gray will go on the injured list Friday and right-hander Glenn Otto is expected to be brought up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday night against Oakland in the opener of a three-game series. Spencer Howard was slated to start Friday but is being moved to Gray’s spot on Sunday. Gray was injured during his start on Tuesday night against Seattle.