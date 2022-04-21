New Orleans police officer accused of dealing crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A veteran New Orleans police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack cocaine. FBI agents and officers with the New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau arrested Reginald Koeller III on Wednesday after they searched his home in eastern New Orleans where they found more than 100 guns and a stash of crack cocaine. He faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Bond was set at $15,000. The 38-year-old patrol officer, who’s been on the force for 18 years, has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of a federal investigation.